Sihanoukville: The bodies of a husband and wife were discovered in Veal Renh commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province on May 2. The building was being rented for a coffee shop/restaurant business to the couple.

The causes of the deaths have not yet been released, but the husband has been named as PENG ZHIMING.

More details are expected to be released after police finish the initial investigation. KOHSANTEPHEAP