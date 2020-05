Phnom Penh: According to the General Department of Immigration, an American national was arrested outside the US Embassy on the afternoon of April 30.

Immigration police said the American, named James Edwin Olejniczak, 47, was wanted for crimes committed in the US. He was taken to the Department of Immigration.

*It appears he is wanted for crimes in Florida. His publicly viewable Facebook profile says he moved to Phnom Penh in December 2019.