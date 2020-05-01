Phnom Penh: A Swiss man died after a fight broke out over a dog bite.

A man was then sent to court on April 29, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

Police say the foreign man, Markus Zahner, 69, was hit once on April 24, 2020 at 10:30 pm on the Sisowath Quay, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Police say the suspect, is a 41-year-old Cambodian male.

According to LOCAL NEWS:

On April 24, 2020, at 10:30 pm, the victim and his wife were walking their dog on the river bank. Another dog belonging to the suspect arrived *It’s not quite clear what happened next, but sounds like the dogs might have started fighting.

For some reason the victim took a small metal rod antenna (* maybe an extendable baton or walking stick, unclear), and hit the other man’s dog.

The suspect then hit the victim’s left jaw, who collapsed and then knocked his head. He was taken to Calmette for treatment. After that, the cops arrived and, as indicated by the people at the scene, the police brought the suspect to Central Market Administration for inquiries.

At first, the condition of the victim was unknown, so police sent the suspect home with a warning and the obligation to return another time.

On April 25, 2020 at 10:00 pm, the victim’s wife filed a complaint at the Central Market Administration on charges of aggravated assault and compensation for $ 3,612 in medical costs (*others say it is higher).

It was not until the morning of 29 April 2020 at 9:20 that police received information from the victim’s wife via a phone called that her husband had died. Authorities have since detained the suspect to file a court case.