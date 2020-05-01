Kampot: A suspected motorbike thief who stole and sold four people’s motorbikes crashed his fifth robbery and was arrested in Kampot.

The theft happened at 4am on April 29, 2020 in front of Good Morning Lodge in Village 1, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot City.

The suspect, 57-year-old male Chheang Saron lives in Sangkat Phsar Thmey I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Police said that at first they did not know the suspect was a thief, thinking that he was the victim of a serious traffic accident as he was unconscious.

When the police took the man to the hospital, they also found a number of tools and equipment used for moto thefts.

In front of the cops, the suspect confessed that he had stolen his motorcycle on the National Highway 3, and taken to sell in Phnom Penh, when crashed. He told police that he had previously stolen motorbikes in Kampot province four times.

The suspect will be sent for trial in Kampot court. KBN



