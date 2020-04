Preah Sihanouk: Prey Nup district police arrested a suspect in Khleam Ream village, Bat Trang commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province on April 29. 2020 at 14:40.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male, lives in the area.

Police confiscated a number of items, including:

*10 packets of crystal meth,

* 3 mobile phone

* 2 handguns and 10 rounds of ammunition. AREY