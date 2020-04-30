Sihanoukville: On April 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at the foot of Thmor Mountain, Prey Nop District, Preah Sihanouk province, a corpse was discovered and reported to the Prey Nup district police inspector.

The body was of a 19 year old from the local area.

A thorough search was carried out and at 2:15 pm on April 30 an 18-year-old was arrested with the victim’s 2019 Honda Dream motorcycle.

The suspect confessed to taking the motorbike after they had smoked drugs. He hit the victim with a rock, and rode the motorcycle to Sihanoukville to sell, but couldn’t without the ID card. He then drove the moto home and was arrested. AREY