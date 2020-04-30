Banteay Meanchey: Forty-six Cambodian male and female workers crossed the border from Malai, Banteay Meanchey province with Thai brokers to find work in Thailand April 29, 2020 at 5 am corridor. According to the Cambodian workers, they paid the broker 2,500? (*probably THB, or around $80) to take them to Bangkok to find work, even though Thailand is closed down because of COVID-19.

After collecting the money, the broker/trafficker fled, leaving the Khmer workers in the jungle in Thai territory.

All 46 workers have been detained by Thai ‘black’ soldiers and authorities are preparing documents to allow them to be returned to Cambodia.

Khmer authorities hope that all Cambodian workers will be returned safely and stop trying to illegally cross the border, as Thailand is now tightening its grip on the virus. Thailand is not ready to work again! Citizens, do not continue to be fooled! MCPN

UPDATE: Another report in AREY news says there were 34 people, and they were brought back to Cambodia by the Cambodian army.