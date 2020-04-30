Banteay Meanchey: In a brutal murder case, a group of suspects robbed a man on a motorcycle and seized the victim’s gold teeth.

This incident happened on April 28, 2020 in a field in O’Takul village, Russey commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The victim was from the same area, where a group of five suspects, one of whom is a girl, also live (*all appear to be quite young).

Prior to the incident, the suspects drove the victim into the top of a hill and drank alcohol with him until he became intoxicated. They ten took the victim to a bridge (on the way to Siem Reap), and beat him to death. The perpetrators then sole his jewelry and removed the man’s gold tooth/teeth from his mouth.

Afterwards the suspects disposed of the victim’s motorcycle in a drainage canal in Mongkol commune, Serey Sophorn district 56, and hid in the house of the suspect’s wife. Four suspects were later arrested in Boribo district, Kampong Chhnang province.

The five suspects are currently being questioned for further legal proceedings. KBN