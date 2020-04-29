Kampot: A man who disappeared on Bokor Mountain has not yet been found, after he took a trip on April 27, 2020.

According to a Facebook account”Please help share. I and my family are deeply disturbed, lost a cousin in the mountains, went on an Indian tuktuk …….”

The family later tracked down the tuk-tuk driver, but the whereabouts of the missing young man are still unknown.

On April 28, 2020, Provincial Police, Provincial Armed Forces along with security forces at Bokor Mountain used drone technology to search areas across the national park, but have yet found no trace of him..

AREY