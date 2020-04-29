Crime FEATURED Latest 

Man Arrested After Woman’s Brutal Murder

cne97 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: The prime suspect wanted for the brutal murder of a female factory worker was arrested by Meanchey district police on the night of April 28, 2020.

The victim, Sath Sorn, a 28-year-old factory worker from Prey Veng province, was beaten and stabbed by the attacker.

At around 7 pm on April 28, 2020, the woman was found dead in a pool of blood on the lower floor of a rented room in Trea village, Stung Meanchey 3, Meanchey district.

Following the incident, a police manhunt found the suspect and made an arrest. KBN

You May Also Like

Bangladeshi Worker Dies In Phnom Penh

cne0

Chinese Street Fighters In Sihnoukville

cne1

Kratie River Dolphin Dies

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *