Phnom Penh: The prime suspect wanted for the brutal murder of a female factory worker was arrested by Meanchey district police on the night of April 28, 2020.

The victim, Sath Sorn, a 28-year-old factory worker from Prey Veng province, was beaten and stabbed by the attacker.

At around 7 pm on April 28, 2020, the woman was found dead in a pool of blood on the lower floor of a rented room in Trea village, Stung Meanchey 3, Meanchey district.

Following the incident, a police manhunt found the suspect and made an arrest. KBN