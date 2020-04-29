Phnom Penh: The National Police Department’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force on the afternoon of April 29, 2020 launched a crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, arresting two foreign ringleaders and nearly 60 kg of drugs.

The crackdown took place at 14:40, 29 April 2020, in Trapeang Por Village, Sangkat Chom Chao, Khan Por Senchey

The crackdown followed the directive of the Commander-in-Chief of the National Police and the direct command of Maj. Gen. Chito, Deputy Commissioner of National Police and Lt. Gen. Leak Vannak, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department.

As a result of the crackdown on the massive drug-trafficking case, the security forces detained two suspects, LEE KWAN FUK, a Chinese male (from Hong Kong) and a Burmese woman THET THA HLAING.

For the exhibits included: 140,000 amphetamine pills (*possibly MDMA) weighing over 57kg and two pil press machines.

The suspects and the evidence have now been sent to the Anti-Narcotics Department for further investigation.