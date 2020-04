Battambang: On April 27, 2020 at 15:35, an elderly woman was arrested in Kampong Krabey Village, Svay Por Sangkat, Battambang.

The suspect was reportedly named Wen Thoeun, aka Thou, a 74-year-old.

Authorities seized four bags of methamphetamine containing 16.58 grams.

Currently, the suspect and the drugs have been sent to the Battambang Municipal Police Office for further legal action. FAST NEWS