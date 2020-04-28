Crime FEATURED Latest 

Nigerian Man Arrested For Theft From Fellow Nigerians

Phnom Penh:  At 11:40 am on April 28, 2020, Dangkor district police arrested a Nigerian man and brought him to the Police Inspectorate for questioning following a robbery at Point 47 Street 6A in New World, Chamkar Dong, Sangkat Dangkao, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

UPDATE: He has been named as Okonkwo Remigus Duru

The Nigerian’s detention came after a complaint from a Nigerian woman and her husband, accusing the man of vandalizing property and violence, following which he took $3,500 in cash at about 23:30 on April 27, 2020.

After receiving a complaint authorities went to New World City, and took the man for inquiries.

The suspect was questioned at Dangkao Inspectorate and has been sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court. AREY

