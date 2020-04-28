Phnom Penh: A drunk westerner refused to pay his drinks bill and pulled out a firearm in Sen Sok district on April 27, 2020.

According to the witness, before the incident, the foreigner was seen drinking at a shop and when it came time to pay, he said he had no money. When the shop owner challenged him, the foreigner got angry, hit one of the store owners in the face and ran home. He returned with the money and a gun, causing panic.

The shop owner phoned Sen Sok district police to come down and intervene and the man was detained for questioning at Sen Sok district police headquarters.