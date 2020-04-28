Kandal: On April 27, 2020 at 9:55, an angry man damaged a home and set fire to his motorcycle in Boeung Romeas village, Tuol Prech commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province.

The victim was identified as Suos Sam Ath, a 35-year-old farmer, in the village of Boeung Romeas, Toul Prech commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province.

The suspect is Sous Kongkea, a 28-year-old male.

Before the incident, the suspect was drunk and went to the victim’s sister to try to sell some land. The suspect became angry, knocked on the door of the house, broke a window and then burned his XR motorcycle.

He was then arrested. POST NEWS