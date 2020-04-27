Phnom Penh: An accident occurred at 1 pm April 27, 2020 in front of Bak Touk High School along Street 169.

A pink Mercedes-Benz car, Phnom Penh license plate 2BB-9966, was reportedly driven by a Chinese man along Street 169. The car hit a white PCX, and the motorcycle then hit a Landcruiser. The Mercedes then tried to escape and spun left and hit a divider.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and the vehicles including the driver, were taken to the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Bureau to resolve the matter. KBN



