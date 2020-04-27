Kampot Province: A man was sent to hospital with severe burns after an incident at 4 pm on 26 April 2020 in Damnak Tra Village, Kandol Commune, Tek Chuk District, Kampot Province.

The man, reported to be mentally ill, poured several liters of gasoline over his body and set himself on fire, causing serious injuries.

The 42-year-old lives in the village.

When the neighbors saw the fire, they rushed to save the men. His family took him to Kampot referral hospital. AREY