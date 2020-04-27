Phnom Penh: Two more people have recovered from COVID-19, raising the total to 119, with only three left receiving treatment, according to Health Minister Mam Bunheng speaking at a press conference this morning. There have been no new cases detected.

According to Ministry of Health data, only one patient remains in Sihanoukville, one in Banteay Meanchey and one in Kompong Cham province.

The public are warned not to become complacent and continue to take measures to prevent the spread of the virus. “We can forget COVID-19, but COVID-19 will never forget us”

It is reported that 11,576 tests have been carried out.