Kampot: On April 27, 2020, a 60-year-old British man, ROBERT PAUL CADDY, was found dead in a guesthouse in Kampot.

The guesthouse owner said the victim had been staying at the guesthouse for around a month. He apparently suffered from seizures regularly and had received help from staff.

Mr. Sok Sakan, director of the technical department of Kampot police station, confirmed that the post mortem examination stated that the victim died of a heart attack at about 4 am, on April 27, 2020. RASMEI