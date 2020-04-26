Phnom Penh: The body of an unidentified woman was found floating on the banks of the Tonle Sap River.

This incident occurred at 3 am on 26 April 2020 on the Tonle Sap river in Group 7, Village 1, Sangkat Chroy Changva.

The woman was reported to have two stab wounds.

According to sources at the scene, fishermen could smell a foul odour when coming into shore and found the woman’s body near the water’s edge.

Police have opened a murder investigation. POST NEWS