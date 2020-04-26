Phnom Penh: A shooting incident ocurred at around 3 am on April 26, 2020, along Street 51 in front of Sorya Mall in Sangkat Phsar Thmey 3, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh. (*Photos show what looks like ‘Guy Station’ bar)

A man was shot twice by a group of suspects, causing serious injuries.

Before the incident, the victim was seen walking out of a house in front of three or four suspects and a fight appeared to break out. Two shots were fired, and the men escaped on two motorbikes (without a license plate), fled the scene. Local authorities arrived and interrogated those who saw the incident and collected bullet casings.

The victim was immediately taken by ambulance to hospital. AREY