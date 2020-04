Siem Reap: According to the National Police, at around 15.25, on 25 April 2020 in Siam Reap a foreign mane died after taking a tuk-tuk to hospital.

The man has been named as JOSEF RUDOLF MORLOG, 70, a German national living in Siem Reap.

It was concluded by the court doctor that he died of a heart attack.

After an examination, the authorities sent the body to be placed at Wat Teuk Thla, Phnom Penh, pending the decision of the family and embassy.