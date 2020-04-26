Preah Vihear: A man died after accidently driving into a pond. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, April 25, in Tbeng Meanchey district, Preah Vihear province.

According to a report from the commune administration post, a family had been at the site for recreation.

After drinking alcohol (some sources say 5 cans of ABC), the husband got in his car in order to take his wife and children back home, but was too drunk and mistakenly put his foot on the accelerator instead of the break and sent the car flying into the water.

The wife and children had not yet entered the vehicle. The husband, who was trapped in a car, died after being taken to Preah Vihear Referral Hospital. FAST NEWS