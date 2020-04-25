Phnom Penh: Authorities visited an address on Street 132, Sangkat Teuk Laak I, Toul Kork, Phnom Penh on the evening of April 24, 2020. .

The Ministry of Interior’s anti-counterfeit products team cracked down on the sale of cigarette smoking machines (vapes), MR circuits and other electronic devices.

The owner, 27-year-old Chan Panha, lives at the above location.

This place appears to not have correct licenses or branding for the products. During the inspection of the site, 59 vape machines and 632 bottles of e-liquid were taken to the Ministry of Interior.

The owner was not detained, but invited to comment at the Ministry of Interior and temporarily suspend the vape business. AREY