Phnom Penh: Seven more patients have recovered from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced this morning. The daily updtae also said that there were no new confirmed cases in the country.

The recovered cases were:

-A 66-year-old Malaysian man who was on a religious mission in Kep and sent for treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

– A 37-year-old Cambodian man in Siem Reap who was driving for infected French tourists.

– A 20-year-old Cambodian woman in Phnom Penh, a student who returned from studying in the UK, and was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

– A 27-year-old Vietnamese woman living in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Phnom Penh was allowed to be discharged from Chak Angre health center.

– A 24-year-old Vietnamese woman living in a rented apartment on Street 302, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, also released from Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

-A 30-year-old Chinese woman who’s partner was diagnosed in China, treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

– A 31-year-old Chinese woman living on Street 352, Phnom Penh’s Boeng Keng Kang I

As of the 25th, Cambodia has confirmed 122 cases, with a total of 117 patients cured and discharged from hospital. There have been no reported deaths.