Sihanoukville: On the afternoon of April 23, villagers reported to law enforcement that they found a pistol buried on Otres beach, Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

After receiving this information, the Provincial Gendarmerie visited and retrieved a SIG SAUER, which had no clip or ammunition. Currently, the gun is kept in the Criminal Office for further investigation.

Source: Huy Bunleng