Phnom Penh: On the morning of April 24, 2020, Phnom Penh Municipal Court Judge Keth Socheat announced the verdict on the case of Thai Srey Neang.

The online seller who faced ‘sexual exploitation’ charges for posts made on social media was given a 6 month sentence. She will serve a total of 2 months and 15 days, with the rest suspended. KBN