Phnom Penh: On April 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, a 54 year old Korean man named JOO GYE DONG came to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Office ask for help to return to his country after he lost his passport.

It was discovered that he arrived in 2016 via the Poipet international checkpoint as a tourist and has no money or place to stay. On April 20 he went to Khmer-Soviet hospital for a COVID-19 test (negative result). He was referred to the Immigration Department. SOURCE