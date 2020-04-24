Guangdong, China: On April 22, Guangdong Province Health Department found 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 imported from abroad, including 1 from Cambodia .

The patient is a 41 year old businessman from Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, is a businessman. On April 22, he took Cambodia Angkor Air flight K6668 from Phnom Penh and arrived in Guangzhou on the same day.

He was transferred to a centralized isolation point according to the closed-loop management procedures. After a positive test he was transferred to a designated hospital for treatment.

Chinese authorities are urgently looking for passengers who took the flight K6668 on April 22, if anyone knows or is close to the passengers who took the above flight, they are asked to contact authorities. (Cambodia Singles Network)