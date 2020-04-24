Phnom Penh: Three Cambodian UN ‘Blue Helmets’ peacekeepers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kedale Region of Mali.

According to Lieutenant General Phal Samorn, a spokesman for the National Center for Peacekeeping Forces, the infected peacekeepers were two men and one woman.

He said that the UN and Cambodian Ministry of Defense were closely monitoring the situation and that the soldiers were being treated in Bamako Hospital in Mali.

There are around 300 Cambodian troops in Mali working for the UN.

Earlier this week three trainee army medics studying in Russia also tested for the virus.

KOHSANTEPHEAP





