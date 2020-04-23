Mondulkiri: Villagers in Pou Trum village were shocked after a wild elephant stormed the village to chase a domesticated female elephant tied up near the village.

*This story is quite hard to get the grips of as the numbers change in the source, but the best idea is:

A group of around 6 elephants, with at least one aggressive male, came from the forest. The big bull was attracted to a female domestic elephant owned by villagers. As the villagers tried to take the female elephant away, they were attacked, and the female managed to break free. Then the wild elephant got very aggressive and chased them. The men hid up a tree for several hours until both elephants slipped into the forest.

The female returned, but the male is still lurking around the village and may have to be shot with a rifle if he doesn’t go away..

Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary has than 150 wild Asian elephants. They go near the villages and sometimes go into the fields to feed. In addition to the wild elephants of Mondulkiri, there are also around 20 elephants kept by indigenous people. KOHSANTEPHEAP