Kampong Thom: On April 22, 2020, two Lesser Adjutant Storks were rescued from a family in Kampong Svay district, Kampong Thom province during a monthly law enforcement patrol.

Officers have confirmed that birds were bought by a family for breeding purposes, and not for resale. The birds were given to the Wildlife Alliance for rehabilitation before they can be returned to their natural habitat.

The owners were educated and signed an agreement not to keep wildlife again. KBN