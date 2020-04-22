Phnom Penh: Reports say an unidentified ‘foreigner’ was found lying dead on the road on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 in Wat Vihear Borey village, Teuk Thla village, Teuk Thla commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

Authorities say that cause of death is unknown. The body is initially reported to be aged around 50 (*but could be younger), with dark hair and a beard. The man was dressed only in red shorts.

An examination of the body found the body had yellow skin (*jaundice?) and blisters. The body was taken to the morgue at Wat Teuk Thla.