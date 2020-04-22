Phnom Penh: Various local media reports based on Facebook posts say on the morning of April 22, 2020, parents who send children to CIA International School held a protest over tuition fees in Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the Facebook account, Charnay Yann, who has sent two students at CIA school for more than 10 years, complained that the school, which is offering lessons online but still charging full fees has remained silent and ignored questions from parents.

Fees for the school are reported to be between $ 4,000-7,000 per student, a price parents are finding hard to pay under the circumstances.

It is also mentioned that the parents have helped the school make a good profit for many years, and now they ask the school to help the students and society, rather than think of the money.

There are also allegations of a cover up involving a member of the owner’s family and a traffic accident.