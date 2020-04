A Kandal police officer who is accused of shooting dead his brother-in-law has been arrested on the evening on April 22 in a forest in Thalavat district, bordering Stung Treng and Preah Vihear provinces.

The suspect, a police officer from Bakheng police station, escaped after the incident on April 15, 2020, which killed his brother-in-law in Koh Okna, Chong Island Village, Oknha Tey Commune, Khsach Kandal District.

KOHSANTEPHEAP