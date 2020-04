Kratie province: According to Heng Ratana, the CEO of CMAC, on the morning of April 22, a fisherman in Chhlong district, Kratie province found a massive bomb.

Heng Ratana said the UXO weighed 340 kg and was a 444 CBU-46 (*cluster munitions from Vietnam war).

CMAC forces, with the participation of police and local authorities, have safely pulled the bomb out of the water. KBN