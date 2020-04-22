Crime FEATURED Latest 

Australian Missionary Cleared Of Fraud Charges

cne40 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Australian Christian missionary Martin Chan has been found not guilty of fraud in Cambodia, bringing an end to a four-year ordeal to clear his name.

  • Martin Chan was released on bail in February but has now been cleared of fraud in Cambodia
  • He spent four years fighting his case and was crammed into an 8×6 metre prison cell with over 90 prisoners
  • He and his wife are planning to stay in Cambodia and continue missionary work.

Mr Chan stood trial in Cambodia on charges of fraud, relating to a school building project he managed as a volunteer on behalf of a Christian-run organisation, HIS International Services.

But after a lengthy legal dispute, including his arrest and spending three months in a crowded prison cell, the missionary is grateful to be a free man.

“I’m relived to hear the result,” Mr Chan said.

“I was a bit worried. Sometimes the court is a bit unpredictable here in Cambodia.

FULL STORY: ABC NEWS

You May Also Like

Dog Hating, Drug Taking, Gun Slinging Cop In Court

cne1

UPDATE: Pursat Border Guard Wife Murderer

cne0

Minibus Of Muslims Pulled In Pursat

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *