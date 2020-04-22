Australian Christian missionary Martin Chan has been found not guilty of fraud in Cambodia, bringing an end to a four-year ordeal to clear his name.

Martin Chan was released on bail in February but has now been cleared of fraud in Cambodia

He spent four years fighting his case and was crammed into an 8×6 metre prison cell with over 90 prisoners

He and his wife are planning to stay in Cambodia and continue missionary work.



Mr Chan stood trial in Cambodia on charges of fraud, relating to a school building project he managed as a volunteer on behalf of a Christian-run organisation, HIS International Services.

But after a lengthy legal dispute, including his arrest and spending three months in a crowded prison cell, the missionary is grateful to be a free man.

“I’m relived to hear the result,” Mr Chan said.

“I was a bit worried. Sometimes the court is a bit unpredictable here in Cambodia.

FULL STORY: ABC NEWS