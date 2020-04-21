Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on April 21, 2020 issued a weather forecast for Cambodia from April 22 to 28, 2020.

According to the Ministry, from April 23-28, rain will increase gradually in the country, while the hot weather will decrease. .

1: Provinces in the Central Plains:

* The minimum temperature is 25-27 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 32-35 ° C.

There will be scattered rainfall in the low to moderate range.

2: Provinces in the Dangrek Mountain Range and the Northeast Plateau:

* The minimum temperature is from 23-26 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 31-34 ° C.

There will be scattered rainfall in the low to moderate range.

3: Coastal Provinces:

* The minimum temperature is 25-27 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C.

There will be scattered rainfall in the low to moderate range.

Along with this situation, the ministry also appealed to the people to be alert for possible thunderstorms, especially in the central plains and the Dangrek mountains from April 23-25.

WEATHER MAPS