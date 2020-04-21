Kandal: Sa’ang district police force have arrested two people accused of illegally growing crops of marijuana. The arrests took place on April 21, 2020, at the end of Prey Yuheung Village, in Po Krom Village, Traeuy Sla Commune, Sa’ang District, Kandal Province.

Residents reported that there was a case of cannabis cultivation, so police forces went to the scene and took 2 men named as Dueng Leng and Heng Hok Seng for questioning.

In front of the cops, the two above-named Heng Hok Seng, a 60-year-old, and 54-year-old Dau Leng, both farmers, admitted to growing cannabis.

The pair are currently being detained at Saang district police headquarters for further proceedings. FAST NEWS