Agriculture Crime FEATURED Latest 

Kandal Cannabis Cultivators Caught

cne29 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Kandal:  Sa’ang district police force have arrested two people accused of illegally growing crops of marijuana. The arrests took place on April 21, 2020, at the end of Prey Yuheung Village, in Po Krom Village, Traeuy Sla Commune, Sa’ang District, Kandal Province.

Residents reported that there was a case of cannabis cultivation, so police forces went to the scene and took 2 men named as Dueng Leng and Heng Hok Seng for questioning.

In front of the cops, the two above-named Heng Hok Seng, a 60-year-old, and 54-year-old Dau Leng, both farmers, admitted to growing cannabis.

The pair are currently being detained at Saang district police headquarters for further proceedings. FAST NEWS

You May Also Like

Online Gambling Ban Confirmed With Days Left

cne0

French Tourist Daniel Cheron Dies In Siem Reap

cne0

Virus Patient Seems Stable

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *