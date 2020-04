Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on April 21, 2020, that three more patients infected with COVID-19 had recovered, raising the number to 110. There have been no cases detected.

12 of the total 122 cases detected remain in hospital.

The three recovered have been identified as:

* A 47-year-old Cambodian man and a 45-year-old woman living in Chroy Chang Va commune.

* A 50-year-old Canadian man living in Boeung Keng Kang commune.