Phnom Penh: A Chinese driver in an Audi crashed into a tuk-tuk and was chased by police after he refused to stop.

The accident happened at about 12 am on April 21, 2020 on National Road 2, near the police station in Chak Angreur commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

According to a source, the black Audi Q7 with a license plate number 2Z-5878 was driven by a Chinese man coming who crashed into the back of the tuk-tuk, causing minor injuries.

The victim said that immediately after the accident, the driver did not stop and drove to Borey Villa Town in Chak Angre Krom neighborhood, where he was stopped.

After the incident, local authorities came and the driver agreed to pay compensation of $ 2,000 to finish the case. FAST NEWS