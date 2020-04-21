Environment FEATURED Latest 

Battambang Facebook Croc Was Already Dead

Battambang: Recently, a Facebook account called “Sim Salita” posted a message that there was a crocodile in the Sangker River.

On the afternoon of April 20, 2020, the Rapid Response Team of the Battambang Provincial Police Office came forward to clarify that this was not a live crocodile, but a dead one that the owner taken from a farm to collect meat and skin. Therefore, the public should not be alarmed. AREY

*Battambang has previously had croc reports from the river.


