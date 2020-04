Phnom Penh): At a press conference on April 20, 2020, Minister of Health Mam Bunheng announced that two more patients had recovered from COVID-19, increasing the number to 107.

15 people remain under treatment out of 122 cases detected since the outbreak began.

It was pointed out that around 90,000 Cambodian workers have returned from Thailand, and 410 of them have been tested.

Other sources say 9,792 tests have been conducted in the country.