Kampong Speu: A group of about 30 inmates beat up a prison official while trying to escape from the prison in Kompong Speu province, but were quickly caught by police and military police. The incident took place on the evening of April 19, 2020 inside Kompong Speu prison.

A Kampong Speu provincial prison official said on the morning of April 20, 2020, that a prisoner was sick and had to be taken in an ambulance for treatment. When the ambulance arrived several inmates broke out and beat one of the prison guards, while others manages to escape. Immediately, police forces of the provincial police and gendarmerie forces cooperated to find and arrest the prisoners.

The same source said that all the prisoners who escaped outside were also recaptured. KBN

*Five prisoners escaped from the same prison in 2017.