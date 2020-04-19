FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Wife’s Driving Lesson Injures Three

cne102 Views 0 Comments , ,

Banteay Meanchey: First reports say that at 1:13 pm on April 19, 2020, a couple in a recntly purchased Highlander went to Trapeang Thmor pool, in Banteay Meanchey’s Phnom district district. Three people were seriously injured when the car went over a high wall and ended up in the water.

It is reported that the husband was teaching his wife how to drive when she went through a barrier and the car dropped several meters.

After the incident, the victims were taken to hospital. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

UPDATE: Breaking: Coronavirus In Cambodia

cne3

Boeung Ket FC Player Sacked After Drug Arrest

cne0

Meeting On Kampot Sea Festival Strategy

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *