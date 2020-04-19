Banteay Meanchey: First reports say that at 1:13 pm on April 19, 2020, a couple in a recntly purchased Highlander went to Trapeang Thmor pool, in Banteay Meanchey’s Phnom district district. Three people were seriously injured when the car went over a high wall and ended up in the water.

It is reported that the husband was teaching his wife how to drive when she went through a barrier and the car dropped several meters.

After the incident, the victims were taken to hospital. POST NEWS