Kandal: On April 18, 2020 at 1:36 pm there was an accident between car and puck-up truck on National Road 6 between Km 21-22, Muk Kampul District, Kandal Province.

A Toyota TACOMA 2AT-3757 driven by Hut Tai Hoeun, 38 was traveling from the south to the north, when it collided with Ford RANGER, 2AV-9582, driven by a 37-year-old male.

The TACOMA the went on the wrong side of the road and hit a white RX300 car with license plate number 2P-1089 driven by Ngin Sokhoeun, 31 year old male.

Four passengers, including two Japanese nationals in the RX300 were injured.

1. Khorn Sophea, a 23-year-old female from Phnom Penh

2. Heng Srey Mao, 32, from Siem Reap.

3. Japanese man aged 63.

4. Hikawa Shika, 38, a Japanese man.

The injured were traveling from Siem Reap to Phnom Penh, and weresent to Phnom Penh for treatment.

After receiving the information, authorities arrived at the scene and took the three vehicles to the district police department.

The Toyota driver was blamed for not driving with caution and the Ford was driving at high speed. POST NEWS