Mondulkiri: At 5:15 pm on 19 April By 2020, an Indian man stabbed another Indian, leaving him seriously injured. He was arrested by the police in the village of Dram Kram, Sangkat Sok Dom, Sen Monorom City, Mondulkiri Province.

RADHEY SHAYAM, 46, an Indian blanket seller stabbed CHAND KAPOOR, 40, Indian in the left forearm and the ribs beneath the left breast.

According to the report, the dispute arose after the victim was accused of stealing money by the suspect.

After the attack, the victim was taken to hospital and the suspect is having a case filed against him for Sen Monorom court. KOHSANTEPHEAP