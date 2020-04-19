PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Health has issued the daily COVID-19 announcement saying 2 more patients have recovered from the virus, making a total of 105 people successfully treated. No new cases were recorded for the 7th consecutive day.

17 people are still in hospital being treated out of the 122 cases detected since the outbreak began..

The recovered patients announced today were:

* A 34-year-old Vietnamese woman living in the Diamond Island condominium, released from Phnom Penh’s Chak Angre health center.

* A 12-year-old Cambodian boy (whose father had returned from a religious ritual in Malaysia) in Siem Reap was discharged from the Siem Reap hospital.