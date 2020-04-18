Phnom Penh: An Indian man who migrated to work in Cambodia to sent money to his wife became depressed after not earning and committed suicide.

His body was found at 07:50, April 18, 2020, on the 1st floor of a construction site on Street 315, Group 30, Village 7, Boeung Kak 2, Toul Kork.

The victim was identified as GOPULA LINGANNA, 35, an Indian construction worker.

According to TMU THENNA, an Indian friend of the victim and a fellow construction worker, on April 17, 2020, he saw the victim talking on the phone with his wife. The wife was asking the victim to send money home, but he had none. The next morning he found the victim dead and reported to the authorities.

After examining, the authorities concluded that the victim had committed suicide by hanging. The body was taken to Wat Teuk Thla. KBN