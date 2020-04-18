Kampot: On April 17, 2020, at 4:10 pm, a thunderstorm damaged propert and killed a girl.

The victim, named as Mab Srey Nich, a 13-year-old girl, was struck by lightning in Sre Treng village, Wat Vieng commune, Banteay Meas district, Kampot province. POST NEWS

*On most days these past few weeks there have been reports of fatal lightning strikes in the local news. Last year there were 95 recorded deaths and 83 injuries from lightning strikes, down from 110 deaths in 2018.